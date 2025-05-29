Watch Now
Fatal collision on I-64 westbound in Scott County under investigation

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials in Scott County are currently investigating a fatal three-vehicle collision on I-64 westbound near the 69-mile marker.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office is encouraging drivers to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

KYTC reports that two lanes of traffic are blocked at the 69 mile-marker, and traffic is being detoured off of the Paynes Depot Road exit. The estimated time of the closure is four hours.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

