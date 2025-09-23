Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fatal motorcycle collision on I-75 in Whitley County leaves one dead

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a Monday morning motorcycle collision on I-75 in Whitley County that left one man dead.

A preliminary investigation reveals that 48-year-old Scott Szczesny of Wisconsin was traveling north on the roadway when "for unknown reasons, he exited the right shoulder and entered a wooded area."

Szczesny, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead on scene. Speed is believed to have played a part in the collision.

The investigation remains ongoing.

