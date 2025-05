LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Fiscal Court has confirmed that multiple people are dead following Friday's tornado that "pummeled" the area.

LLFC reports that, according to the Laurel-Whitley County Emergency Management Office, multiple serious injuries are also reported.

Crews are working to search homes and buildings destroyed during the storm.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.