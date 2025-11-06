Father Jim Sichko brings meals to unpaid TSA workers during government shutdown

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As a Papal Missionary of Mercy, Father Jim Sichko travels the world, and he estimates he’s on the road for about 300 days every year, with most of his flights originating at Blue Grass Airport.

“I’m in this airport, two to three days a week, and TSA helps me to get to where I’m called to be as a Missionary of Mercy for Pope Leo, and I know they’re working without pay,” he said.

To thank them for their continued service, despite not being paid during what is now the nation’s longest-ever government shutdown, Father Jim brought the agents breakfast and will be back with lunch later in the day.

“They usually take their break around 9 o’clock, so I decided to bring them breakfast, and then we’ll come back with pizzas during lunch,” he said.

Father Jim acknowledged that the jobs here at the TSA checkpoint and inside the Air Traffic Control towers are incredibly stressful, yet these men and women still have bills to pay, which can be challenging without a paycheck. That’s why he wanted to do this for them.

Then, on a different, but related note, Father Jim said he’s also planning to meet with and help the victims of the UPS plane crash and their family members in Louisville.

“I’ve already been in touch with UPS and trying to do whatever I can. The holiday season is approaching, so anything I can do for those families, once they get over the shock of this horrific event,” he said.