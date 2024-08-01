Father of Gov. Andy Beshear in recovery after car accident

(LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear reported on social media that his father Steven was in a "single-car accident" on Wednesday morning and the post read that he will make a full recovery.
Beshear posted the following:
Yesterday morning, my father was in a single-car accident. He will make a full recovery. Our family appreciates all the kind words and prayers we’ve received. God is good, even when things are tough. Dad is going to be OK. He’s already calling me to offer even more advice! ^AB— Andy Beshear (@AndyBeshearKY) August 1, 2024