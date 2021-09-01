Fayette Co. Public School bus route cancellations continue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County bus route cancellations continue Wednesday morning.
The district posted the following morning routes, affected by the cancellations, on their website Wednesday, September 1:
AM Bus 874 Deep Springs Bryan Station High LTMS
AM Bus 2126 STABLES Dunbar Leestown
AM Bus 883 Southern Elementray Tates Creek High Southern Middle
AM Bus 871 Garrett Morgan Northern Crawford
AM Bus 115 Glendover Tates Creek High Tates Creek Middle
AM Bus 1816 Bryan Station High Edythe J Hayes
AM Bus 121 Deep Springs Mary Tood Winburn
AM Bus 313 Brenda Cowan Douglass/CGW Edythe J Hayes
AM Bus 610 Russell Cave Bryan Station High Bryan Station Middle
AM Bus 225 Maxwell SCAPA
AM Bus 1959 Southern Elementary Tates Creek High Southern Middle
AM Bus 120 Glendover Henry Clay Morton
AM Bus 699 RISE
AM Bus 1955 Lansdowne Tates Creek High Morton
AM Bus 109 Harrison MLK
AM Bus 958 Wellington
AM Bus 12 Booker T Washington
AM Bus 14 Lansdowne Tates Creek High Edythe J Hayes
Monday night, the Fayette County Public School Board approved a motion to raise the pay for substitute bus drivers amid a district-wide shortage. You can read more about that decision by clicking here.