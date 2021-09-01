Fayette Co. Public School bus route cancellations continue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County bus route cancellations continue Wednesday morning.

The district posted the following morning routes, affected by the cancellations, on their website Wednesday, September 1:

AM Bus 874 Deep Springs Bryan Station High LTMS

AM Bus 2126 STABLES Dunbar Leestown

AM Bus 883 Southern Elementray Tates Creek High Southern Middle

AM Bus 871 Garrett Morgan Northern Crawford

AM Bus 115 Glendover Tates Creek High Tates Creek Middle

AM Bus 1816 Bryan Station High Edythe J Hayes

AM Bus 121 Deep Springs Mary Tood Winburn

AM Bus 313 Brenda Cowan Douglass/CGW Edythe J Hayes

AM Bus 610 Russell Cave Bryan Station High Bryan Station Middle

AM Bus 225 Maxwell SCAPA

AM Bus 1959 Southern Elementary Tates Creek High Southern Middle

AM Bus 120 Glendover Henry Clay Morton

AM Bus 699 RISE

AM Bus 1955 Lansdowne Tates Creek High Morton

AM Bus 109 Harrison MLK

AM Bus 958 Wellington

AM Bus 12 Booker T Washington

AM Bus 14 Lansdowne Tates Creek High Edythe J Hayes

Monday night, the Fayette County Public School Board approved a motion to raise the pay for substitute bus drivers amid a district-wide shortage. You can read more about that decision by clicking here.