Fayette County BOE announces election of 6 superintendent screening committee members

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Fayette County Board of Education has announced the election of six members to the FCPS Superintendent Screening Committee following the retirement of former FCPS Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins.

A state law requires the establishment of the committee within 30 days of a vacancy.

Members include:



Sarah Fightmaster Bayerle and Whitney Walker, both district teachers, were elected as certified representatives.

Administrative Assistant Adrielle Camuel was elected as the classified representative.

Matthew Vied, who has children who attends district schools, was elected as the parent representative.

Wellington Elementary Principal Julie Strange was elected to be the principal representative.

District 3 member Penny Christian was elected as the school board representative.

“The Fayette County Board of Education is committed to an open search process that strengthens student, employee, family, and community engagement,” said Board Chair Tyler Murphy in the release. “Working collaboratively, we will continue to support success for each and every child in Fayette County Public Schools.”

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