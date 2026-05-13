Fayette County clerk expects record primary turnout as voters 'chomp at the bit'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Clerk Susan Lamb said early voting indicators point to higher-than-average turnout for this year's primary election, driven by competitive open races and voter enthusiasm over key national issues.

"Fayette County registered voters are really chomping at the bit to vote this time," Lamb said.

More than 1,000 additional absentee ballots have been requested compared to the last election cycle. The number of in-person absentee ballots already cast has also surpassed the total from the previous cycle, with at least one full day of early voting still remaining.

"This is one of the most important primaries I've witnessed in 61 years of life," Lamb said. "Because we have a Senate seat that's opened. A federal Senate seat and then we have the Congressional seat."

Sen. Mitch McConnell is leaving the U.S. Senate after 42 years, having first been sworn in in 1985. Rep. Andy Barr, who has represented Kentucky's 6th Congressional District since 2012, is vacating his House seat as he campaigns to succeed McConnell in the Senate.

Lamb also said issues including inflation and the war in Iran have motivated voters to participate this year.

Lamb said she believes Fayette County could significantly outperform the 15 to 20 percent statewide voter participation average that is expected.

"I think it is possible," she said. "I think given the number in increase of absentee ballot requests, and the number of in-person absentee, with an excuse, I am really hopeful that we could meet between 25-30 percent in Fayette County."

Early in-person voting is available at any Lexington library — not just a voter's home precinct — on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

Lamb said her office is prepared to process and count votes beginning at 6 p.m. on election night next Tuesday, regardless of turnout.

