Fayette County Farm Bureau holds 43rd annual consignment auction, supports local students

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Saturday, the Fayette County Farm Bureau held its 43rd annual Farm Equipment Consignment Auction at the Kentucky Horse Park. Along with spreading positivity and fun to the agriculture community, the auction also benefits local Fayette County students with scholarship opportunities.

Hundreds of people attended Saturday's event, and the options for the auction ranged from wagons to heavy machinery. With so much on the block, it was easy for participants to get caught up in the bidding.

"You just have to be disciplined and be careful. It’s easy to keep raising your hands, and when you get to the end you realized you’re paying more for it than you wanted to," said Patrick Higginbotham, the auction bidder for the event.

According to organizers, more than 1,500 pieces were available for the auction.

Volunteer Jill Mahan with the Fayette County Farm Bureau told LEX 18 that the auction is designed to benefit everyone, not just the auction bidders.

"You as a consigner, when you bring in your equipment, you’re making money off of equipment. Somebody... is being able to get equipment at a reduced price, and a portion of it will go toward scholarship fund," Mahan said.

Since starting the auction 43 years ago, the Fayette County Farm Bureau has raised over $1 million for its scholarship fund, a fund that has provided opportunities for students both in and outside of the classroom.

"This scholarship has provided me with a way to [go to school without] the financial burden that comes along with college," said scholarship recipient Alexis Goldie.

Goldie is currently a first-year student at the University of Kentucky. She received the scholarship last year, and she said it's helping her achieve her lifelong goal of attending college, debt free.

"(It) makes the class schedule and college experience stress-free," Goldie told LEX 18.

“Our goal here in Fayette County is to support agriculturists and remind people how important it is for Fayette County Farm Bureau and [how important] agriculture is to Kentucky," Mahan added.

To learn more information about the annual consignment auction, visit this link: Fayette County Farm Bureau Consignment Auction