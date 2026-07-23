Fayette County parent says budget crisis 'hasn't been about the kids' as district faces shortfall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Fayette County parent says the school district's ongoing budget crisis has lost sight of what matters most: the students. The district faces a shortfall estimated between 5 and 10 million.

Heather Ferguson, whose three children have attended Fayette County Public Schools, said she has grown increasingly frustrated watching the district's financial troubles unfold.

"It's very frustrating as a parent, as a taxpayer in this county, the way things have derailed over the last year and a half," Ferguson said.

District leaders say they are reviewing spending and said while no current employees will be cut, unfilled positions may stay vacant.

"We can choose to not fill vacancies and not backfill if we have a vacancy," Koch said.

Ferguson said those vacancies worry her, particularly with the new school year just weeks away.

"Resources, I think it's gonna be a concern. The teachers are spread thin already and they're having resources cut that help them do their jobs," Ferguson said.

A short-term loan of nearly $96 million will help cover costs until tax revenue comes in later this year.

At the same time, the school board on Monday approved a temporary pay increase for acting Superintendent Bill Bradford, bringing his pro-rated salary to $275,000 while Superintendent Demetrus Liggins remains on paid administrative leave.

LEX News' Carlee Hogsten asked Bradford about the additional $75,000 he'll receive each year. He says he believes the school board made a responsible decision.

"I requested that the school board only considered the most basic base salary with no other considerations for compensation," Bradford said.

For Ferguson, the path forward is clear. "I think it does need to be all about the kids. It feels like it hasn't been in a while," she said.

An outside audit of the district's finances is set for Aug. 3. Leaders say they expect a clearer budget plan at that time.