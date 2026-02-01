Fayette County Public Schools cancels classes for Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools has announced a snow day for Monday, Feb. 2 due to the ongoing winter weather impacting road conditions.

Monday's class cancellation marks the fifth snow day for the district. According to Fayette County Public Schools' website, the district is allotted four snow days before staff and students must make up missed time.

Now, Fayette County Public Schools will be holding in-person classes on Friday, Mar. 20 as a make-up day.

In-person classes were canceled all of last week, as Jan. 26 through Jan. 29 were Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) days, and Jan. 30 was a snow day.

To keep updated about the school district's snow days and NTI days, visit Fayette County Public Schools' weather guidelines at this link.