Fayette County Public Schools to use NTI day Monday due to winter weather conditions affecting the area

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools will not be holding in-person classes on Monday.

The district announced that Jan. 26 will be a Nontraditional Instruction Day (NTI) for all students, meaning classes will continue remotely while school buildings remain closed.

All district and school buildings will be closed Monday. Additionally, all afternoon and evening activities have been cancelled.

Students should follow specific guidance and expectations provided by their individual schools for remote learning. The district encourages families to check school-specific communications for further instruction on NTI Day procedures.