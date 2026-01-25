Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
114  WX Alerts 122  Closings/Delays
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Fayette County Public Schools to use NTI day Monday due to winter weather conditions affecting the area

SCHOOL CLOSURE GRAPHIC
LEX 18
SCHOOL CLOSURE GRAPHIC
SCHOOL CLOSURE GRAPHIC
Posted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools will not be holding in-person classes on Monday.

The district announced that Jan. 26 will be a Nontraditional Instruction Day (NTI) for all students, meaning classes will continue remotely while school buildings remain closed.

All district and school buildings will be closed Monday. Additionally, all afternoon and evening activities have been cancelled.

Students should follow specific guidance and expectations provided by their individual schools for remote learning. The district encourages families to check school-specific communications for further instruction on NTI Day procedures.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18