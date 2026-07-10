Fayette County school board rejects suspended superintendent's payment demand

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Fayette County School Board has rejected a payment demand from its suspended superintendent, Dr. Demetrus Liggins.

Liggins was placed on paid leave last month amid an ongoing investigation. His representative previously demanded he be reinstated.

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Board Chair Tyler Murphy released a statement about the dispute to LEX News:

"The board has rejected proposals from Dr. Liggins that included a demand for payment exceeding the three remaining years of his current contract. Once again, we want to underscore that our focus remains on our students, ensuring stability throughout the district, and supporting our staff as they prepare for the successful start of a new school year," Murphy said.