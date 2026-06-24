Fayette County school board says it followed the law in superintendent's removal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — In a letter sent to attorneys representing Fayette County Schools Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins, FCPS argues that it did not violate Kentucky's Open Meetings Act in regards to a special called meeting by the board on June 10.

It was at that meeting that the board moved to remove Liggins, who is currently on administrative leave, from his role and appoint Dr. Bill Bradford as acting superintendent.

FCPS announced a special called meeting on June 9 to address Liggins' resignation notice and interim leadership following a email to Board Chair Tyler Murphy, the letter says. In it, he wrote that he had made a decision to step away from his role.

"After submitting his email to the Board Chair and after the Chair issued the notice above, Dr. Liggins created substantial uncertainty regarding his intentions by sending a second message that same day," the letter writes. "In it, he suggested that the Board had misunderstood his first email and that it “was not a resignation,” and that he “remain[ed] the Superintendent of Fayette County Public Schools and will continue to fulfill the duties and responsibilities of that position.”

According to the letter, Liggins' legal representation later contacted the board on June 19 to submit an Open Meetings Act complaint and made alleged violations, including that the board had violated KRS 61.815 and "conducted substantive deliberations or reached consensus in private."

The board goes on to argue that the Open Meetings Act provides that they may enter closed session for the discussion of personnel matters that may "lead to the appointment, discipline, or dismissal of an individual employee."

Further, the board says that the June 10 meeting was not to accept a resignation, but that the "agenda for its meeting expressly identified interim district leadership and inherently related topic of discussion."

The board also argues that it had received information regarding Liggins alleged conduct prior to the meeting, and anticipated that discussion surrounding his resignation could led to discipline and related matters.

"...the Board entered closed session because it had received information about alleged conduct by Dr. Liggins shortly before he tendered his resignation on June 9, and the Board therefore anticipated discussions surrounding Dr. Liggins’ resignation notice that could lead to an employee’s discipline and/or a related employee appointment—all expressly authorized by KRS 61.810(1)(f)," the letter states.

The board concluded the letter by confirming they would not be rescinding its actions nor reinstating Liggins, and will wait for the results of the investigation.

Read the full letter below.