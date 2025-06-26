Fayette County schools budget committee meets for first time to review district finances, provide input

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools took its first step toward a desired, potential tax increase as the new budget committee met for the first time Wednesday evening.

The Budget Solutions Work Group, consisting of 31 community members selected from more than 240 applicants, gathered to review the district's financial situation and discuss possible solutions to a projected $16 million budget gap.

"This is a great opportunity to just provide more feedback to us as administrators...I'm really looking forward to getting more opinions and feedback coming our way," Superintendent Liggins said.

The work group received a detailed overview of the district's budget for fiscal year 2026, which totals more than $848 million. The budget includes the district's general fund from local and state revenue sources, special revenue from federal grants, and funding for food services, building maintenance, and construction.

District officials explained that 85% of the budget goes to personnel costs, with the remaining 15% allocated to daily operations.

The presentation also covered budget cuts from fiscal year 2025, which amounted to more than $8 million, including the elimination of $1.1 million worth of central office and non-campus job positions.

During the meeting, committee members raised several questions and concerns.

"I do have a question about the contingency fund," one member said.

Another member expressed interest in "how consolidation and redistricting would impact everything."

Some members emphasized fiscal responsibility, with one stating, "You have to live within the budget."

The committee, which includes faith leaders, parents, business representatives, educators, community members, and students, was partially selected using an online randomizer to ensure impartiality and fair representation across all six high school zones, according to District officials.

Additional members were nominated or selected by community organizations and peer groups. A non-FCPS facilitator was chosen to guide the meeting.

As the meeting concluded, members identified areas requiring further exploration, including the district's contingency allocations and the potential for redistricting.

"We've got some questions about contingency plans. We've raised some questions about what assets the district owns and how we might be able to manage those. Recognizing we're talking about potential consolidation and redistricting again," said work group member Alan Stein.

Many work group members emphasized that more information is needed before making recommendations.

"Ultimately, we want to make sure we are exploring all of the options that we have before us. We're not here to make decisions, that's the Board's focus," said Stein.

This meeting marks just the beginning of the process, with two more work group meetings planned for July.

District leaders have stated that applicants who weren't selected for the work group will be invited to an open conversation with Superintendent Liggins in the coming weeks.

