FCPS's Demetrus Liggins says he has not resigned, remains as FCPS superintendent

Update: June 9 at 8:20 p.m.

In a statement to LEX News Tuesday, Demetrus Liggins said that he has not resigned and remains in the position of superintendent of Fayette County Schools.

"I have not resigned. I remain the Superintendent of Fayette County Public Schools," Liggins said. "I have only requested that the Board engage in discussions regarding a potential separation agreement."

According to Liggins, no resignation has been submitted, accepted or finalized.

In response, the district declined to comment on Liggins' statement.

Original Story:

Fayette County Public Schools announced on Tuesday evening that Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins has resigned.

"Throughout this transition, the Board's priority is maintaining stability across the district and ensuring students remain at the center of every decision," FCPS said in a release. "Fayette County Public Schools remains focused on supporting student success and ensuring a smooth and stable transition for students, staff and families."

A meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the John D. Price Administration Building to address the resignation and discuss interim leadership. Liggins has served in the position since 2021.

