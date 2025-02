LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools announced on Friday that students will be in the classroom on March 14, utilizing the day as a "winter weather make-up day."

According to the FCPS calendar, these make-up days are "built into the board-approved instructional calendar and are scheduled at the superintendent's discretion."

At this time, there are no plans for any additional make-up days, FCPS said.

View the entire FCPS calendar here.