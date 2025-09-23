Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fayette County Schools votes 3-2 to approve working fiscal year budget

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After months of discussion and multiple meetings, the Fayette County Public Schools Board voted on Monday night to approve the 2025-26 working fiscal year budget, 3-2.

Part of the motion included a requirement in which Dr. Demetrus Liggins must return to the board with a plan to restore the district's contingency fund back to 6%.

This comes just days before the September 30 deadline, when the state requires school districts to have budget submitted.

This is a developing story.

