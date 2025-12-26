Fayette Mall bustles with post-Christmas shoppers returning gifts and hunting deals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — With Christmas morning in the past, you might think most people should be done with their gift shopping. In Lexington, however, the Fayette Mall parking is filled yet again.

“I got the wrong size shoes,” said Jackson Kennedy inside. “I had to come return them. We just ended up getting a different size.”

It is a bit unusual to see a number of people entering the mall already carrying bags and boxes.

Madison McBride said her reason for visiting the mall was “to return this record I got for Christmas.”

McBride held a Taylor Swift vinyl record.

“I already had this one so I’m going to return it for one I don’t have,” she noted.

Gift returns are a common theme in the days and weeks after Christmas. Varying return policies mean time is limited to take things back. The day after Dec. 25, these shoppers wanted to get their exchanges out of the way.

“I’m going out of town, so I wanted to bring them with me,” Kennedy said of his shoes. “It was just a different size of the same shoes.”

However, not everyone at the mall was returning gifts. With the holidays over, some stores had great deals on their decorations. Hallmark has most things marked as 50% off. Jerry Coleman said he was looking for some more Kentucky-specific sales.

“We came to get the discounts on Christmas stuff, like the UK Christmas décor,” Coleman said. “We’ve already been to Walmart, and now we’re just going around the mall looking around.”

Some people are simply at the mall to shop, using gift cards, trying to take advantage of end-of-year sales, or just shopping for things they didn’t get for Christmas.

“We went into Bath and Body Works and got, everything was 50 to 70 percent off,” Kennedy added.

Whatever items you are considering returning, be sure to check policies. Different stores have different time constraints for when items need to be brought back.