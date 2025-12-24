Fayette Mall sees crowds of last-minute Christmas Eve shoppers seeking deals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The doors to Fayette Mall opened early on Christmas Eve for those who needed to do that last-minute shopping. And the hallways and stores were all fairly crowded to begin the final push.

“There are lots of deals,” Marketing Director, Rabiya Syed said. She also talked about what it’s been like here during the last month since Black Friday, despite concerns about the economy and people’s finances.

“Black Friday was great for us. I talked to some store managers at American Eagle and H&M, and they've seen some of their best traffic they have in years, so it's been really nice,” Syed said.

The line to see Santa was also beginning to form, as this would be the last time in 2025 to let him know what you’d like to have under the tree on Christmas morning.

“I’m going to ask him for a PC, gaming computer,” a young kid named Lucas told LEX 18.

Others, like Michael Jackson, said he was simply picking up orders he placed online that either weren’t ready until now, or that he simply didn’t have time to come get them due to his work schedule.

“I was able to pull in, park, get a close parking space, get what I need, and now I’m on my way out,” he said.

Regardless of the reason for being here, it was a festive atmosphere as the holiday shopping season was winding down. The next big day(s) around here will be during the holiday gift-return season. That usually means big crowds and, potentially, even bigger savings.

“We have a lot of after-Christmas sales. There are a lot (of them) that our retailers will be hosting,” Syed said.

Fayette Mall will be closed on Christmas Day before reopening on Friday, December 26th.