FBI, ATF agents continue search of Bryan Carroll's home

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — FBI, ATF, and other agencies returned to Bryan Carroll's house in Versailles Saturday.

Carroll was arrested Thursday outside of the University of Kentucky Hospital emergency room. Carroll faces more than a dozen charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and four counts of use of a weapon of mass destruction.

For now, officials say the search of his home is finished and agencies are focused on disposal operations.

Just like Friday, ATF agents searched Carroll's home on Aberdeen Road for explosives and any other hazardous materials. Specifically, they were seen searching the garage and backyard.

As they got into the afternoon, they recovered and disposed of hazardous materials and devices on-site.

Neighbors said they were evacuated from their home Thursday night but were able to return Friday night. As search and disposal operations continued through Saturday, local agencies, like the Versailles Police Department, were on hand to help keep the rest of the neighborhood safe.

“Since the ATF is doing some disposals, we are still allowing residents to remain in their homes, but during that time they can't come outside. Now if a resident wants to leave, they can notify us and we'll accommodate them,” said Versailles Police Chief Mike Murray.

Carroll was arraigned Friday afternoon and is set to return to court on April 1.