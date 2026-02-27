FBI Director visits eastern Kentucky, touts rural law enforcement support amid calls for accountability

MANCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — FBI Director Kash Patel visited Eastern Kentucky University's Manchester Campus to meet with law enforcement officers from across the region, celebrating rural policing efforts and discussing crime-fighting strategies in small communities and mountain towns.

U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers (R-KY) organized the invitation-only Law Enforcement Appreciation Luncheon and Panel Discussion, which brought together officers from local, state and federal agencies across Kentucky's Fifth Congressional District. The event was closed to the public and media.

"I invited Director Kash Patel to come to eastern Kentucky to celebrate our law enforcement officers in rural America," Rogers said.

Rogers also announced $20 million in federal funding he secured to purchase communications equipment, allowing different police agencies to work more effectively together during natural disasters.

"You can't do the job if you don't have communications equipment," Patel said.

Patel highlighted what he described as crime-fighting successes under the Trump administration, including a lower murder rate and large fentanyl seizures in Kentucky.

Protest Outside the Event

While the luncheon took place inside, event protestor Jeremy Hicks stood quietly outside with a weed eater and a sign reading, "Who was supposed to protect Doug from LPD???"

Hicks was referring to Douglas "Doug" Harless, who was shot and killed by London Police Department officers in December 2024 as they attempted to serve a warrant for a stolen weed eater — at the wrong house. A grand jury later declined to indict any of the officers involved.

"I hope we can get justice for Doug Harless — accountability and transparency on the case, somebody to take responsibility for their actions," Hicks said.

Hicks said he did not personally know Harless but shares concerns raised by several Laurel County leaders who have formally asked federal authorities to investigate the fatal shooting.

In a letter dated Feb. 23, 2026, Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield formally requested that the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky conduct an inquiry into Harless' death. The letter was also addressed to the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division.

When asked about the request at a news conference, Patel said he was not personally aware of the letter but indicated it would be reviewed.

"I don't have personal knowledge of the letter, but I'm sure if it was sent, it was received, and what we do with any request or inquiry like that is there's a process with the FBI to review the matter with our state and local authorities and our partners at the Department of Justice, and then we'll make a decision on whether or not based on the facts and the law, any sort of inquiry is further required. We will look at it," Patel said.

Hicks and other supporters of Harless said they are now waiting to see whether federal authorities will take action.