FBI investigating London Police Department, Sheriff John Root confirms

UPDATE: Feb. 4 at 4 p.m.

London City Council Member Justin Young has released a statement regarding the Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) Management change from the London Police Department to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.

According to Young, at Monday night's council meeting, the council asked both acting Police Chief Mehler and Mayor Weddle about a 911 special called meeting scheduled for Tuesday. Young said in his statement that Mehler and Weddle were both unsure of the reason for the meeting, but Mehler speculated that it may be due to an administrative error.

At Tuesday's meeting, the council was made aware that the CJIS management was transferred to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office immediately, and the FBI is conducting an investigation into the matter.

"No specifics were given regarding the nature of this ongoing and open investigation," Young said.

Original Story:

Laurel County Sheriff John Root confirmed to LEX 18 Wednesday that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is conducting an active investigation into the London Police Department.

According to Root, the sheriff's department was notified yesterday that they would "need to take the lead on the NCIC management end."

Read Root's full statement below.

"We are working under the direction of the Kentucky State Police Audit staff out of Frankfort and we were advised that our agency the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office would need to take the lead on the NCIC management end.

This was acted on yesterday at a special called 911 meeting and passed unanimously. To my understanding there is an open investigation that is being conducted by the FBI, I have no details in reference to that as we are not involved."

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.