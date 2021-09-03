FCPS AM Bus cancellations Friday, September 3

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — 18 Fayette County bus routes are canceled Friday morning.

The district posted the following morning routes, affected by the cancellations, on their website Friday:

AM Bus 1819 Bryan Station High Winburn

AM Bus 1805 SCAPA

AM Bus 2126 STABLES Dunbar Leestown

AM Bus 15 Dunbar Morton

AM Bus 883 Southern Elementary Tates Creek High Southern Middle

AM Bus 871 Garrett Morgan Northern Crawford

AM Bus 1959 Southern Elementary Tates Creek High Southern Middle

AM Bus 456 CGW Prep

AM Bus 320 Liberty Douglass/CGW Morton

AM Bus 1814 Douglass/CGW Edythe J Hayes

AM Bus 610 Russell Cave Bryan Station High Bryan Station Middle

AM Bus 109 Harrison MLK

AM Bus 768 Coventry Oak Winburn

AM Bus 1955 Lansdowne Tates Creek High Morton

AM Bus 2118 RISE

AM Bus 978 STEAM Bryan Station High Bryan Station Middle

AM Bus 115 Glendover Tates Creek High Tates Creek Middle

AM Bus 1812 Douglass/CGW Edythe J Hayes

Monday night, the Fayette County Public School Board approved a motion to raise the pay for substitute bus drivers amid a district-wide shortage. You can read more about that decision by clicking here.