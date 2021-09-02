FCPS AM Bus Cancellations - Thursday, September 2nd

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Five Fayette County bus routes are canceled Thursday morning.

The district posted the following morning routes, affected by the cancellations, on their website Thursday:

AM Bus 974 Garrett Morgan Douglass/CGW

AM Bus 117 Yates Bryan Station High Winburn

AM Bus 1805 SCAPA

AM Bus 15 Dunbar Morton

AM Bus 115 Glendover Tates Creek High Tates Crrek Middle

Monday night, the Fayette County Public School Board approved a motion to raise the pay for substitute bus drivers amid a district-wide shortage. You can read more about that decision by clicking here.