FCPS AM Bus Cancellations - Thursday, September 2nd

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Five Fayette County bus routes are canceled Thursday morning.
The district posted the following morning routes, affected by the cancellations, on their website Thursday:
AM Bus 974 Garrett Morgan Douglass/CGW
AM Bus 117 Yates Bryan Station High Winburn
AM Bus 1805 SCAPA
AM Bus 15 Dunbar Morton
AM Bus 115 Glendover Tates Creek High Tates Crrek Middle
Monday night, the Fayette County Public School Board approved a motion to raise the pay for substitute bus drivers amid a district-wide shortage. You can read more about that decision by clicking here.