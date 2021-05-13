FCPS and Wild Health host vaccine clinic for newly eligible youth

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kids across Fayette County have started getting their COVID-19 shots through a pop-up clinic sponsored by Wild Health and Fayette County Public Schools.

It's the first since the CDC and FDA gave youth 12 to 15 the green light to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Eighty people signed up to receive a vaccine, 55 were between 12 and 15. Thirteen-year-old Sean Higgins was one of them. He has a needle phobia, but decided it was worth it, put on some music, and got his shot.

"I'll be able to see my friends and family more often and I'll be able to plan more trips," said Sean.

He went with his mom Lisa Higgins when she got her vaccine. They made the decision together and he held her hand as he got his shot.

"He's been homeschooled the entire time, so were hoping he can get back into school next year," said Lisa.

They were just one of the families who took advantage of the chance to get a shot at a school in their district.

"It's easy. I think they feel safe here and they trust that we're going to make sure everything runs smoothly," said Tina Stevenson, STEAM Academy Principal.

The news that young people can now be vaccinated adds another 5% of the U.S. population that can now be vaccinated.

The greater community is trying to reach herd immunity, which happens when the total number of people vaccinated reaches 70%. For Fayette County, it's now at 53% but kids can help that number grow.

"It makes a huge difference. There are a lot of people out there who unfortunately aren't able to get vaccines," said Amanda Zahn with Wild Health. "So, it's important because if we get enough people in the population that are vaccinated, they're protected. So, the virus can't spread if everyone around them is vaccinated."

15-year-old Samantha Schnelle says she was just waiting to do her part.

"I think I've always just wanted to do it. You know, just, I think we need to, everyone needs to get vaccinated, just so that we can continue to move forward through the pandemic so that we can get back to normal," said Schnelle.

In anticipation for a return to normal learning this fall, there will be more clinics Tuesday, May 18 at all six FCPS high schools.

All students age 12 and older, their families, employees, and their families are invited to visit kyvax.wildhealth.com and sign up to receive their first or second vaccinations at any of the following clinics:

-Tuesday May 18, from 8 to 11 a.m. at Bryan Station (301 Eastin Road), Henry Clay (2100 Fontaine Road), and Lafayette (401 Reed Lane) high schools.

-Tuesday, May 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Frederick Douglass (2000 Winchester Road), Paul Laurence Dunbar (1600 Man o' War Boulevard.), and Tates Creek (1111 Centre Parkway) high schools.