FCPS announces reductions in district staffing, work days for some employees in the 2026-27 year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In an effort to reduce district spending and address financial challenges, Fayette County Schools Superintendent Demetrus Liggins announced on Monday that the district will both reduce work days for certain positions and cut district-level staffing in the 2026-27 academic year.

The announcement comes after FCPS announced last week that the district would be seeking a short-term long to cover expenditures after findings revealed that FCPS's finances had been misstated for years.

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In a letter to employees, Liggins announced that staff operating on 12-month salaried, 12-month hourly, 190-day hourly, and 10.5-month hourly work calendars, as well as law enforcement, media librarians, child nutrition managers and works would experience a reduction in work days.

District staff will additionally be reduced by position eliminations, involuntary transfers and reductions in force.

"As your superintendent, I hate that we are in this position," he said. "I hate that necessary corrective action requires difficult decisions that hurt people who care deeply about this district. But I would fail in my duty as your leader if I ignored reality, avoided hard choices, or allowed these issues to continue for someone else to address later."

Liggins emphasized that the number of teachers and paraeducator positions are not impacted as part of the reduction.

"I know this news is painful," he said in the letter. "I know it creates uncertainty, frustration, and fear. And I want you to hear directly from me that I do not take that lightly."

Liggins went on to say in the release that he is committing to responsibly and permanently fixing the district's finances and building a sustainable future for FCPS.

Read the full letter to employees here.