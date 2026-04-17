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FCPS Board approves sale of former Southside Technical Center for $5.5 million

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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fayette County Board of Education voted on Thursday to approve the sale of the former Southside Technical Center on Harrodsburg Road for for $5.5 million.

According to a release from Tranzon Asset Advisors, the building originally constructed in 1976 was purchased by Local 452 - Plumbers & Pipefitters to "train the next generation of first class trade craftsmen."

FCPS moved to retire the building in 2025 following completion of the Hub for Innovative Learning and Leadership. In order to utilize the purpose, the union will seek a zone change from residential single family (R-1). The change was not previously required for the building, as the district is not subject to local zoning regulations.

"Significant positive outcomes from the sale include, continued similar use as the neighborhood has experienced for decades, property taxes will begin accruing for local government and a burgeoning professional tradesmen relationship with FCPS graduates who wish to enter the workforce for successful careers," the release said.

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