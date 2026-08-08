FCPS board takes no action on possible employee dismissal after lengthy closed session

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Fayette County school board took no action Friday night following a closed session that lasted over two hours, ending just before 10 p.m.

Board Chair Tyler Murphy said the board had successful discussions and will continue that discussion at the Aug. 17 board meeting.

The agenda indicated the board would consider a possible dismissal of an individual employee, though it did not identify the employee involved. Former teachers and parents were in attendance for the meeting.

The closed session comes as Liggins has been on paid administrative leave for several months following legal issues with Fayette County Public Schools.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear weighed in on the situation during his Team Kentucky briefing yesterday.

"The back and forth between Liggins and Fayette County Public Schools is not productive. We need to just make that break and move on," Beshear said.

Kentucky law requires at least four of the five board members to vote in favor of removing a superintendent, with final approval also needed from the state education commissioner, under KRS 160.350.

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