FCPS bus cancellations continue Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fifteen Fayette County bus routes are canceled Tuesday morning.

The district posted the following morning routes, affected by the cancellations, on their website Tuesday:

AM Bus 314 Douglass/CGW MLK

AM Bus 974 Garrett Morgan Douglass/CGW Bryan Station Middle

AM Bus 874 Deep Springs Bryan Station High Bryan Statoin Middle

AM Bus 117 Yates Bryan Station High Winburn

AM Bus 871 Garrett Morgan Douglass/CGW

AM Bus 225 Maxwell SCAPA MLK

AM Bus 15 Dunbar Morton

AM Bus 115 Glendover Tates Creek High Tates Creek Middle

AM Bus 220 Breckinridge Douglass/CGW Edythe J Hayes

AM Bus 2118 RISE

AM Bus 1819 Bryan Station High Winburn

AM Bus 765 Yates Preschool, Yates Elementary

AM Bus 16 Russell Cave Northern Bryan Station Middle

AM Bus 108 Russell Cave Mary Todd MLK

AM Bus 877 Veterans Park Tates Creek High Tates Creek Middle

AM Bus 22 Booker T Washington Byran Station High Crawford

Monday night, the Fayette County Public School Board approved a motion to raise the pay for substitute bus drivers amid a district-wide shortage. You can read more about that decision by clicking here.