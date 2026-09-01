FCPS cancels outdoor activities amid forecasted extreme heat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Fayette County Public Schools has announced heat-related restrictions for outdoor activities this week because of forecasted extreme temperatures.

According to the district, all after-school outdoor activities for elementary and middle school students are canceled Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Outdoor activities at the high school level may continue Tuesday, but only after 7 p.m., officials said.

The restrictions will expand Wednesday, Sept. 2, when all outdoor activities across the district will be canceled.

FCPS said the measures are being implemented because of the forecast for extreme heat and are intended to protect students, staff and participants from heat-related illnesses.

School officials encouraged families involved in extracurricular activities to monitor communications from their schools and activity sponsors for any additional updates.

