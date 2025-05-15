FCPS close to finalizing budget, addressing multi-million dollar shortfall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools is grappling with budget cuts in response to rising expenses, drawing criticism from some educators and a local teachers union.

During a board of education planning meeting on Tuesday night, FCPS discussed a shortfall in its budget for the upcoming school year. To address the deficit, departments across the district will face 20% cuts, and it continues to find ways to trim an additional $16 million.

Middle school teacher Sara Green, a member of Kentucky 120 United, a local chapter of the American Federation of Teachers, expressed concern about the potential impact on classrooms.

"My number one concern is cutting positions that directly impact our students," Green said.

The union voiced its dissatisfaction with the district's budget planning in a Facebook poston Tuesday.

"We know we are not the only school district in the nation facing cuts," the Kentucky 120 United wrote.

It questioned the decision-making process that led to the budget trouble, referencing FCPS board member Amanda Ferguson's remark, "How did we get here?" during Tuesday's board meeting.

FCPS Board Chair Tyler Murphy addressed families in a video message this week, emphasizing the impact of the economy on the district.

"No one knows what the economic outlook will be for certain. This uncertainty can be felt everywhere, from our retirement accounts to our grocery receipts. What I can assure you is that we will continue to open the doors of opportunity for each and every child in FCPS," Murphy said.

The district cited rising costs for insurance, utilities, infrastructure, and personnel as reasons for the necessary cuts, alongside static SEEK funding and expired federal sources.

FCPS spokesperson Dia Davidson-Smith responded to the statement made by the Kentucky 120 United:

A small but vocal group has attempted to erode public trust through false claims, intimidation, and fearmongering. FCPS will not be swayed by these tactics," she wrote in part.





Even in the face of a $16 million gap, FCPS has prioritized schools and classrooms. We’ve protected the instructional core, shielded schools from direct reductions, and focused instead on central departments and administrative functions. Every dollar is being aligned to support classrooms and student learning.

The teachers union is advocating for collective bargaining, and asked that any cuts spare student classrooms from adverse effects.

FCPS has committed to prioritizing student welfare amid its financial challenges.

A committee convened on Thursday to further discuss the budget, with the school board scheduled to finalize it by the end of May.

