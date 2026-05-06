FCPS cuts more than 115 district-level positions, calendar days for some employees

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As the 2025-26 academic year ends and the district prepares for the upcoming year, Fayette County Schools announced Wednesday that more than 115 district support positions have been cut.

The announcement comes just weeks after a financial officer revealed that district's records were misstated for nearly two decades, prompting financial cuts district wide.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to provide our staff, families, and community with accurate information, we are sharing additional details regarding the district-level reductions taken in order to ensure a stronger, more sustainable future for Fayette County Public Schools," the district said in a release. "While these decisions are incredibly difficult, they are necessary steps."

Employees with 12-month salaried, 12-month hourly, and 10.5-month hourly calendars, as well as those with 190-day hourly work calendars, are facing reductions in their calendars ranging from two to seven days.

The district estimates that this will result in $1.9 million in savings. FCPS also said in Wednesday's release that during the 2024-25 and 2025-26 fiscal years, operational costs at the district level have decreased by $6.9 million.

"While the number of district office positions and work days will be lower, our commitment to supporting our schools remains high," FCPS said. "We are currently navigating these challenges to ensure that essential supports and services to our school campuses continue."

Find the full release here.