FCPS launches public dashboard to track Corrective Action Plan progress after audit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — A new, interactive dashboard tracking Fayette County Public Schools' progess on its Corrective Action Plan is now available for the public to view.

Interim Superintendent Bill Bradford announced Tuesday the dashboard will be a tool to provide regular updates as the district addresses ongoing budget issues.

"Our follow up intention as we move forward into the month of October and beyond is to distill down that Corrective Action Plan and share out very particular specific components on a monthly basis," Bradford said.

The dashboard is part of the district's Corrective Action Plan, or CAP, which stems from a third-party audit of the district's budget and financial operations. Last month, auditors presented more than 70 recommendations to the board. The dashboard tracks the district's progress in implementing those recommendations.

I asked FCPS officials who will keep implementation efforts on track.

"I own the dashboard, and my staff and I own the corrective action plan right now," Interim Chief Financial Officer Kyna Koch said.

Koch says her office is meeting weekly to review the plan.

"Before we can mark something complete, there has to be evidence of that completion put into a folder that's associated with our plan, not on the dashboard, but in the plan that we're working from, to ensure that we have actually completed that item," Koch said.

Koch warned progress will not always happen quickly.

"Some of the recommendations are going to take a very long time. There are a few that require additional resources that we just do not have right now," Koch said.

The Kentucky Auditor's Office is also conducting a special examination of the district. Koch says when that audit is complete, there will be additional steps the district must take.

"The state audit will actually require a whole new Corrective Action Plan. We will note in both plans what might be in both, but the Corrective Action Plan for the state auditor will require reporting to them," she explained.

