FCPS launches Safety Tracker for improved communication with families

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools launched a new tool this week to enhance transparency and communication with parents and guardians. It’s called the FCPS Safety Tracker.

The tracker is live on the district website and can also be accessed on individual school website headers.

The webpage includes a ticker-like sidebar that offers up-to-date information about situations playing out across FCPS.

“As we investigate and our findings are complete, then we want to make sure we communicate that and be transparent and have open lines of communication with our families,” said FCPS Chief Martin Schafer.

The portal includes emergency procedures, weather guidelines, the FCPS Safety Plan, and more.

“That kind of communication, as a parent myself, you can't have that fast enough, but we also want it in real time and we want it as accurate as possible. I think this tool will really enable communication with our families,” said Schafer.

As a brand new tool for the district, Schafer said they’re open to feedback on how to improve the Safety Tracker.