FCPS names new school after the 1st Black student to integrate the district in 1955

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The FCPS School Board voted to name a new school under construction on Greendale Road after Helen Caise Wade, the first Black student to integrate the district, according to a post from Tyler Murphy with the school board.

Wade attended the meeting where the board made the decision to name the facility Helen Caise Wade Elementary.

In 1955, Wade integrated FCPS when she enrolled in a summer class at Lafayette High, Murphy posted. She is a graduate of the original Frederick Douglass High School and Kentucky State University.

Following her graduation, Wade spent decades working as a teacher in Ohio, Murphy added.

