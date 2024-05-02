FCPS officer returns to school after nearly fatal crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Nearly seven months after FCPS officer Anthony Daulton was injured in a nearly fatal car crash, his school excitedly welcomed him back to work on Thursday morning.

Eastside Technical Center students are used to greeting Daulton every morning at the door with a fist bump.

But one October morning, Daulton wasn't at the door. He was in a serious crash on his way to work, which left him with extensive injuries.

As he worked to recover, students and staff felt his absence deeply, as he has worked there since 2019.

But Thursday morning, the wait was finally over.

Staff applauded as Daulton walked up to the door for his first day back at work.

"I know it's been a while. I've gotten to see you from time to time, but I miss seeing you every day," Daulton told the crowd.

As students began arriving, Daulton was back in his normal spot, welcoming them at the door with a fist bump and a "Good morning."

"He's a huge part of this school. And to have him back now, it's a relief," said Eastside senior Taylor Roney.

While Daulton was in recovery, the school and law enforcement communities worked together to raise over $15,000 in a GoFundMe to support him and his family.

"I knew I had a good family, and I knew I had a lot of friends and people that would care, but to see the number of people that reach out, that donated, that prayed for me, that came to visit me, it was all so overwhelming," he said of the response.

He added that while he still faces some life-long changes after the accident, getting back to being at school was one more step towards normalcy again.