FCPS releases list of 120 hourly and salaried district positions set to be eliminated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools have released the list of the 120 hourly and salaried district positions set to be eliminated as part of larger district-wide cuts ahead of the 2026-27 academic year.

According to a release, 49 hourly and 71 salaried roles will be cut, with 17 of those salaried roles being administrators.

"We want to underscore that these reductions should not be interpreted as a judgment of the people in those roles or the work they are doing," FCPS said. "We ask that our community demonstrate empathy for the affected staff members as they continue to navigate this challenging news. These colleagues have dedicated their time, energy, and talents to supporting our students. They are more than a job title; they are our neighbors, friends, and valued members of our community."

The positions include:



Administrator on Special Assignment (2)

Assessment Instructional Specialist (1)

Associate Director Budget & Financial Planning (1)

Associate Director Finance (1)

Associate Director Title I (1)

Associate Internal Auditor (1)

Assistant Superintendent Academic Services (1)

Chief Innovation Officer (1)

Data Strategist (2)

Deputy Superintendent (1)

Director Educator Development (1)

Director of Communications (1)

District Instructional Specialist (4)

District Instructional Coach (1)

District Positive Behavior Interventions & Supports (PBIS) Coach (7)

Districtwide Digital Learning Coach (1)

Districtwide Exceptional Child Resource Instructor (1)

Districtwide Family and Community Engagement Liaison (10)

Experience-Based Career Education/Smaller Learning Community Program Manager (1)

Employee Wellness Specialist (2)

Family and Community Liaison (3)

Grant Writer (1)

Graphic Design Specialist (1)

Instructional Coordinator (1)

Instructional Support Specialist (1)

Internal Auditor (1)

Maintenance Project Coordinator (1)

Program/Project Manager (11)

Program Specialist II (2)

School Based Instructional Coach (1)

School Energy Manager (1)

School Leadership Support Specialist (1)

Student/Family Transitional Support & Dropout Prevention Specialist (3)

Supervisor Safety Health Environment (1)

Workbased Learning Coordinator (1)

Administrative Assistant to Chief Officer (2)

Administrative Assistant III (6)

Computer Programmer (1)

District Custodian (1)

Education TV Technician (2)

Finance Analyst (1)

Grant Analyst (1)

Human Resources Administrative Assistant III (1)

Human Resources Specialist (1)

Instructional Resource Tech (5)

Law Enforcement Administrative Assistant III (1)

Mail Specialist (1)

Migrant Advocate/Recruiter (3)

Multilingual Family Ambassador (9)

Payroll Specialist (1)

Printing Assistant (1)

Receptionist (1)

Refugee Advocate/Recruiter (1)

Staff Support Administrative Assistant I (1)

Staffing and Budget Specialist (1)

Student Information Support Specialist I (1)

Tax Processing Specialist (1)

Technology Support Specialist (3)

Technology Support Specialist II (1)

Textbook & Materials Technician (1)

Workers Compensation Analyst (1)

According to the district, all individuals impacted were already notified, and "Human resources is actively working with those with job rights or tenure to identify potential placements."

FCPS is also encouraging employees impacted apply for open positions they are qualified for within the district.