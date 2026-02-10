FCPS returns to school after weather, roads wiped out two weeks of in-person learning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After what amounted to a second winter break, the students of the Fayette County Public School District finally returned to school on Tuesday with a two-hour delayed start.

“Yeah, getting out of the house is the best part of it,” Scarlette Silva said. “It was a little upsetting because you couldn’t see your friends,” she added while waiting for the bus to Bryan Station High School.

So far, the district has announced that it’ll make up two of the lost days; one on March 20 and another on April 13.

“I got bored,” Lucas Wright said. “Not being able to see my friends because of being sick and all of the snow. It was bad."

A few blocks away at Mary Todd Elementary School, Barbara Reynolds was happy to be back on the job, crossing kids across the street safely. And they apparently were happy to see her, too.

"Yeah, they were! 'Good to see you, Miss Barbara,' they'd say. I’m glad to get out and help them cross the street,” Reynolds said.

Last year, the district added two weeks to winter break after a similar snow and ice storm hit in early January. This break came a little later and lasted for one additional day.

“I've never seen one this long,” said Reynolds, who has been with the district for more than 15 years. “I’m glad to get out of the house."