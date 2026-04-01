FCPS Superintendent Liggins addresses withdrawal from Missouri job position

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins will be staying here in Lexington, after withdrawing his name from consideration for a job in suburban St. Louis.

Covering Kentucky FCPS's Demetrus Liggins withdraws name from Missouri job consideration Rosemary Kelley

Liggins received a hero’s welcome at Blue Grass Airport this afternoon as some two dozen educators and community leaders surprised him with a raucous greeting him upon his return from Missouri.

He tells LEX18 that he’s committed to helping our students reach their potential.

“We're doing great work here. We are really turning things around, making history in so many ways”, says Liggins. “This community means something to me and it's something that I've really embraced. So I'm back and I'm excited about the work to be done and really ready to drown out the noise of the minority and just focus on the work ahead of us. Our kids deserve a champion for them and that's what I am, and that's the only reason I'm here. So I'm going to continue to do that.”

Liggins tells LEX 18 that he was overwhelmed with calls of support from the community through this process over the past couple of weeks, encouraging him to stay. He says that support figured in his decision.