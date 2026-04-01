FCPS Superintendent Demetrus Liggins withdraws name from Missouri job consideration

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Schools confirmed on Tuesday evening that Superintendent Demetrus Liggins has withdrawn his name and will not be moving forward with the interview process for a superintendent position in Missouri.

"The support and encouragement he has received from our community leaders over the last few days have reaffirmed that his heart and work remain in Fayette County," FCPS District Spokesperson Miranda Scully said in a statement. "We have built incredible momentum in FCPS. Dr. Liggins and our leadership team are fully committed to the progress of Fayette County Public Schools, and we will continue to focus 100% of our energy on the success of our students and the important work ahead.”

On Friday, Liggins addressed questions on his then-potential departure, but offered no details at time. Prior to Tuesday's release, Liggins was reportedly one of three finalists for the position at the Hazelwood School District outside St. Louis.

“At this point, my focus continues to be doing what’s best for Fayette County Public Schools, and I’m really excited to have the opportunity to work each day with our staff to ensure we’re providing the best education for our students possible,” Liggins said at the time.