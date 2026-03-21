FCPS Superintendent Liggins becomes finalist for Missouri superintendent position

(LEX 18) — The superintendent of Fayette County Public Schools, Dr. Demetrus Liggins, has been selected as a finalist for a superintendent position at the Hazelwood School District in Missouri.

Liggins is in the running against two other possible superintendents, Dr. Bonita Jamison and Dr. Keith McGee. on Tuesday, Mar. 31 at 5:30 p.m. the school district will be holding an open forum for the candidates.

The news comes just over a month since an independent audit investigation by Attorney Leigh Latherow of VanAntwerp Attorneys in February. The report found that Liggins violated board policies regarding his duties as superintendent.

"Sufficient evidence was presented to substantiate a finding that the superintendent failed to fully comply with the requirements set forth in Board Policies," Latherow wrote in the 13-page report.

However, Liggins denied those claims in a statement, stating that most of the allegations against him in the audit were not substantiated.

"The report acknowledges that I did not intentionally break board policy, I take full responsibility and commit to ensuring full alignment with board policy and the board governance manual moving forward," his statement wrote.

Covering Kentucky Audit finds Superintendent Liggins didn't adequately oversee district finances Web Staff

In an email to the public on Saturday, Liggins stated that although he has been selected as a finalist, his primary focus remains on Fayette County Public Schools. Read his full statement below.

“I am honored to be named a finalist for this position, a recognition that reflects the meaningful progress our entire team has made together at Fayette County Public Schools. When a district is doing strong, impactful work, it is not uncommon for its leaders to be recruited by other communities, and I see this opportunity as a reflection of the collective success of our students, staff, and community.



I believe great leaders should remain open to opportunities to grow and serve where they can make the greatest difference, and I am approaching this process thoughtfully and with care.



At the same time, my primary focus remains on Fayette County Public Schools. We have important work underway to improve student outcomes and continue strengthening our district, and I remain fully committed to our students, our staff, and the continued success of every child we serve.”



-Dr. Demetrus Liggins, Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent

The Fayette County Board of Education has also provided a public statement regarding Liggins' accomplishment. Read it below.