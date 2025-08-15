FCPS superintendent releases adjustment plan amid school budget shortfall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Friday evening, the Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Demetrus Liggins provided an update on the school budget, detailing ways that the system plans to financially allocate a $16 million funding shortfall.

"In the past, we have failed to communicate budget and finance information in real time, and I have publicly pledged to do better going forward," Liggins said in a news release. "In that spirit, I am writing today to share additional information about our budget."

Liggins reported again that the initial budget for the upcoming year was based on an estimated starting balance of $42 million, however, the expected budget is much lower.

The release read that the following is effective immediately:



Reassign the financial, accounting, budget, and benefit services department to report directly to the Liggins;

Implement a mandatory hold on filling any district office vacancies;

Limit all out-of-state or overnight professional development travel funded by the general fund to mandatory purposes only;

Pause all maintenance projects unless they are directly related to health or safety needs;

Hire retirees only for substitute teaching roles;

Provide monthly public updates to keep the community informed;

Launch an internal review of both current and past financial procedures to ensure best practices.

In the release, Liggins provided a document that provides a closer look at the adjusted budget plan.