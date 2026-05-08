FCPS urges families, staff to be aware following cyberattack against learning management system Canvas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools is urging families and students to be aware of a Thursday night "cybersecurity incident" involving Canvas, the learning management system utilized by students grades 6 and up in the district.

According to the Associated Press, the platform is victim of a cyberattack now impacting thousands of schools worldwide.

The district said in a Thursday night release that their internal network is not involved, but the district doesn't have confirmation that any students' data has been accessed.

"Please be extra vigilant because cyber criminals often use names and emails from these types of leaks to send "phishing" emails," FCPS said. "Be cautious of any email asking you to click a link or provide a password, even if it looks like it is coming from one of our schools or Canvas."

As of Thursday evening, the platform and its services remained unavailable.