FCPS welcomes students back to school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools welcomed students back to class on Wednesday morning, officially kicking off the 2024-25 school year.

Wednesday morning, it was off the bus and into a new year for more than 40 thousand students.

At Booker T. Washington Elementary School, Superintendent Demetrus Liggins and Mayor Linda Gorton personally greeted students as they walked in on Wednesday morning.

"So far everything seems to be going quite well. Buses are rolling. Kids are happy and excited," Liggins said.

Gorton shared her advice for parents and students facing nerves heading into the school year.

"It's a real adventure if you can just kind of let things smooth out and listen to your kids and participate," Gorton said.

At the Carter G. Woodson Academy, middle and high school-aged students received their own special welcome.

The all-boys school continued its tradition of lining the sidewalk leading in the school with men from different career paths and backgrounds, with a goal of inspiring the next generation.

"It motivates me for real because you see all these people that look like me in the community and these higher spots. It really inspires me and lifts me up to know that they care about me, and I can get to where they're at, and maybe even bigger one day," said Kevin Knox, a senior scholar at the academy.

On the first day back, FCPS hoped to send a message about what's possible in the year ahead, and what's possible after graduation.