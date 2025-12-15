FCPS's Demetrus Liggins a finalist for AASA'S National Superintendent of the Year Award

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins has been named as one of four finalists for AASA, The School Superintendents Association's 2026 National Superintendent of the Year Award.

According to a press release, the finalists were nominated by their state association and were honored at the state level. They were measured for their communication, leadership for learning, professionalism and community involvement.

News Dr. Demetrus Liggins named KASA's 2026 Superintendent of the Year Cherish Walters

Other finalists include superintendents from Texas, Main and Maryland.

“Strong leadership in our school systems is critical to the success of students, families, educators and communities,” said Terri Fiedler, president of Retirement Services at Corebridge Financial in the release. “We are proud to partner with AASA in honoring these outstanding superintendents and their tireless work. They exemplify what it means to be an effective leader, positively impacting the lives of so many and helping shape the future of our nation.”

Liggins, alongside the other finalists, will meet AASA's national education committee on Thursday, Jan. 8 during a press conference.

The winner of the award will be announced during the association's national conference in February. A scholarship worth $10,000 will be awarded to a student at the high school the winning superintendent attended or a school in the same area.

