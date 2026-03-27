Federal judge dismisses charges against former Louisville officers in Breonna Taylor case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A federal judge has dismissed charges against two former Louisville Metro Police Department law enforcement officers who were accused of charges relating to a falsified search warrant that led to a police raid at Breonna Taylor's house six years ago.

According to documents filed with the U.S. District Court (Western District of Kentucky), Senior U.S. District Court Judge Charles R. Simpson III canceled those charges on Friday with prejudice against defendants Joshua Jaynes, a former detective, and Kyle Meany, a former sergeant.

Jaynes was initially facing charges of falsification of records in a federal investigation, deprivation of rights under color of law, and conspiracy, while Meany was facing charges of deprivation of rights under color of law and false statements to federal investigators.

According to the Associated Press, last week, federal prosecutors requested the charges to be dismissed in a court filing, with Meany's defense lawyer, Michael Denbow stating, "[he] is looking forward to putting this matter behind him and moving forward with his life."

Covering Kentucky Feds move to dismiss charges against officers accused of falsifying warrant Associated Press

In the case against Jaynes and Meany, judges previously reduced felony charges against the officers to a mere misdemeanor. The officers that physically shot into Taylor's apartment were not charged for the incident, rather Jaynes and Meany were charged for their involvement in the search warrant.

Taylor was shot on Mar. 13, 2020 in her apartment in the process of a no-knock search warrant. Taylor's current boyfriend, who was at the apartment at the time, fired a gun at officers when the front door was broken down, and 26-year-old Taylor died in the crossfire when police fired back.

The warrant detailed that Taylor was allegedly receiving packages for a suspected drug dealer and an ex-boyfriend. In the warrant, Jaynes stated that he confirmed with the postal service that the packages sent to Taylor's apartment were going to her ex-boyfriend, and Meany signed off on the warrant, according to the Associated Press.

The Associated Press reports that investigators found that Jaynes did not confirm the information with the postal service, and police did not discover drugs found inside of the apartment. Afterwards, the City of Louisville issued a $12 million wrongful death lawsuit to Taylor's family.

Both officers were fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department following Taylor's death, with Jaynes being fired in 2021, and Meany being fired in 2022.