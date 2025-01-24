FedEx to close Mercer Road facility in March, eliminating 122 jobs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The FedEx facility located on 2000 Mercer Road in Lexington will close its doors on March 3, the corporation announced in early January, leaving 122 people without employment.

According to a release to the Kentucky Rapid Response Team, employees will have the option of severance, transfer to a new location, or a leave of absence while they pursue other positions with the company. FedEx cited "business reorganization" as the reason behind the closure.

Couriers will be the primary impacted employee group; all employees have been notified of the closure.

The announcement was issued in accordance with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining (WARN) Act.

