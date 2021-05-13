Feel gouged at the pump? Not many reported problems in Kentucky

(LEX 18) — It could be worse. States such as Georgia, Virginia, and North Carolina have received hundreds of complaints of gas gouging following the hacked Colonial pipeline.

Here at home, Kentucky has received few price gouging complaints. According to the Attorney General's Office of Consumer Protection, there are 57 complaints statewide related to rising gas prices from May 7 through May 12, 2021.

Most of those came from people who live in the eastern region of the state with 28 formal complaints. In the Lexington and central Kentucky area, the office received a total of 20 gas gouging complaints with less than 10 reported in the rest of the state.

According to gasbuddy.com, the average price of gas in Kentucky over the past month is $2.83 per gallon.

If you would like to report gas gouging, click here.