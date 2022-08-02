Watch Now
FEMA mobile registration sites open for Kentucky flood victims

LEX 18
An overlook of flood damage in Breathitt County.
(LEX 18) — FEMA mobile registration sites are now open in five Kentucky counties as of Tuesday.

Hours for all the centers are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Breathitt County:
421 Jett Drive, Jackson, KY 41339

Clay County:
Clay Community Center, 311 Highway 638, Manchester, KY 40962

Knott County:
Knott County Sportsplex, 450 Kenny Champion Loop #8765, Leburn, KY 41831

Letcher County:
Letcher County Recreation Center, 1505 Jenkins Rd., Whitesburg, KY 41858

Perry County:
Hazard Community and Technical College, 1 Community College Drive, Hazard, Ky 41701

Renters and homeowners in Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher, and Perry are eligible to apply for relief money from FEMA.

